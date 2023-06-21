Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and The Competition

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 82 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -190.63% -26.49% -8.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.37, meaning that their average share price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.47 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.12 billion $493.08 million -0.74

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1318 1944 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 200.96%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 206.48%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

