Contrasting Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) & St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sanlam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanlam and St. James’ Place’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanlam N/A N/A N/A C$9.06 0.74 St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 49.38

Profitability

Sanlam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sanlam and St. James’ Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanlam N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sanlam and St. James’s Place, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanlam 0 1 0 0 2.00 St. James’s Place 0 1 3 0 2.75

St. James’s Place has a consensus target price of $1,330.80, indicating a potential upside of 9,392.15%. Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than Sanlam.

Dividends

Sanlam pays an annual dividend of C$0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sanlam pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sanlam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Sanlam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards. The company also provides payment and debit cards order collection, corporate credit, financial advice, business continuity, risk management, and employee health and retirement plans for small and medium businesses, and self-employed professionals. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Bellville, South Africa.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

