Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $94,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $519.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

