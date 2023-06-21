CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $291.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

