Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.53 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after acquiring an additional 268,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,649,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

