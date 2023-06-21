Critical Analysis: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $15.80 billion 0.69 $944.00 million $4.09 11.34 Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.40 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.25

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BorgWarner and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.97% 14.85% 6.58% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BorgWarner and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 4 7 0 2.64 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner currently has a consensus target price of $52.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.66%. Given BorgWarner’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging. The E-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment provides rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. This segment provides a range of solutions, including fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance, and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.