Critical Comparison: Altium (ALMFF) & The Competition

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) is one of 202 public companies in the "Software—Application" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Altium to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A 225.44 Altium Competitors $570.78 million -$14.34 million 439.68

Altium’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Altium. Altium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A Altium Competitors -36.79% -169.19% -9.27%

Dividends

This table compares Altium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Altium pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altium pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altium Competitors 218 1207 3102 30 2.65

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Altium’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altium rivals beat Altium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium 365 cloud platform; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, military/aerospace, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

