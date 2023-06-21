Critical Survey: AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) & Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lear and AB Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 6 5 0 2.45 AB Dynamics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lear presently has a consensus price target of $155.23, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given AB Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AB Dynamics is more favorable than Lear.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.89 billion 0.40 $327.70 million $7.06 20.21 AB Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lear and AB Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than AB Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and AB Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.96% 12.32% 4.23% AB Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lear beats AB Dynamics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About AB Dynamics

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation. It also provides automotive testing services comprising evaluations of ADAS systems, infotainment, connectivity, electric vehicle performance and charging, and other associated functions; and retrofit solutions that enable the automation of conventional vehicle fleets rapidly and cost-effectively. In addition, the company creates and deploys a range of Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) simulators for all types of vehicles, driving scenarios, experiments, and product development aims; supplies end-to-end simulation solutions, such as hardware, software, application consultancy, training, and aftermarket support; and advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to virtual testing in simulation. Its products are used to evaluate vehicle dynamics, noise, vibration, and harshness and autonomy for a range of applications comprise conventional vehicles, motorsport, and automated/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bradford-on-Avon, the United Kingdom.

