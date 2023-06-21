Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CULL stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

