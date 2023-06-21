Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CULL stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

