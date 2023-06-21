Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $22,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.13 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

