Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $165.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.23. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

