DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

