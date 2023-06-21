Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 3,727 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5,638.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

