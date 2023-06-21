Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

