Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 2,448 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JQUA stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

