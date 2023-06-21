Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

