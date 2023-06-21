Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

