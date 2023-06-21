Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

