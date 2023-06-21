Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.2 %

FCX opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

