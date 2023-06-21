Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $730.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.46 and a 12 month high of $748.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

