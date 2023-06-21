Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 3,602 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

TRV opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

