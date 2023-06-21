Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $289.36 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

