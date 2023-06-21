Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,968 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 125.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

