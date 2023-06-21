Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $179.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.