Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

