Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

