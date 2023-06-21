Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,586 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

