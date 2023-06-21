Diversified Trust Co Buys 12,446 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.