Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Raised by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

