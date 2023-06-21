Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.65).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

