Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

