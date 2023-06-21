East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.13.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

EWBC opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after buying an additional 295,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.