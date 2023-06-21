Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of EML opened at $18.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.