easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 550

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.78) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.81) to GBX 635 ($8.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 575.50 ($7.36).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,393.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.46).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

