Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $180.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $194.23 on Friday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $197.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.