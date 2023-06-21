Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.79

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.79 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.61). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 23,026 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Ebiquity Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.81.
About Ebiquity
Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
