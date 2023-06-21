Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.79

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.79 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.61). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 23,026 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.81.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

