ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 3,007,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,516,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
ECR Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.65.
About ECR Minerals
ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.
See Also
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.