El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.34.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,606.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 165,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Articles

