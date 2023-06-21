Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lowered by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -255.69, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

