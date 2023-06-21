Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 39,200 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.21.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

