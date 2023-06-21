Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.