Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Trading Down 5%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 51,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 12,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

