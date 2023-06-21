Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Envela has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Envela Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envela by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envela by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Envela by 10,793.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45,116 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

