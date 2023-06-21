Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Envela Stock Performance
Shares of Envela stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Envela has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envela (ELA)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.