EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Shares Down 1.4%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

EnWave Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About EnWave

(Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.