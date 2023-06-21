Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.