Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Valeo Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:VPH)

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valeo Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Valeo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

VPH stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. Valeo Pharma has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43.

