Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $76.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.28.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

ELS opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

