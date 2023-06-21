ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 255,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ETAO International Price Performance

Shares of ETAO stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. ETAO International has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.63.

Institutional Trading of ETAO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ETAO International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in ETAO International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

