EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance
EverGen Infrastructure stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.16. EverGen Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
