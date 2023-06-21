Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

EXC opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

